Cwm LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

VTWG stock opened at $182.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $867.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

