Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $74.39 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

