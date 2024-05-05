Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.47

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 1193917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

