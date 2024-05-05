Comparing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Owl Capital and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 2 9 0 2.82 AssetMark Financial 0 3 0 1 2.50

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 3.84% 18.02% 10.92% AssetMark Financial 19.92% 13.15% 10.10%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and AssetMark Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.73 billion 14.81 $54.34 million $0.12 149.58 AssetMark Financial $708.50 million 3.57 $123.12 million $1.91 17.78

AssetMark Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Owl Capital. AssetMark Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats AssetMark Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel. The company also provides flexible technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated tools and capabilities, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress-to-goal analysis, and client activity tracking; adviser services; curated investment platform; and integrated financial planning tools. In addition, it provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions; offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; wealth management solutions for individual investors; and overlay management, investment solutions, flexible desktop technology, and a manager marketplace. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.