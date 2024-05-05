Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.62

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 48977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 13.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.
In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
