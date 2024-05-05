National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.83

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.83 and last traded at $83.96, with a volume of 1214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $598.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $98.42 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

