Comparing Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) & Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43% Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dynatrace and Snail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.16 billion 11.64 $107.96 million $0.66 69.38 Snail $60.90 million 0.57 -$9.09 million ($0.24) -3.92

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and Snail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 17 0 2.81 Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $61.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.40%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Snail.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Snail on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

