DA Davidson Comments on Informatica Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Informatica in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,492.00, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12. Informatica has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.51 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 over the last ninety days. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Informatica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica



Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

