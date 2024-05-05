PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) vs. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Financial Survey

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PainReform and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PainReform 0 0 0 0 N/A TG Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 84.27%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than PainReform.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PainReform N/A N/A -$9.34 million N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $289.33 million 8.65 $12.67 million $0.23 70.39

This table compares PainReform and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PainReform.

Risk and Volatility

PainReform has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of PainReform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of PainReform shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PainReform and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PainReform N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics 14.24% 33.79% 14.02%

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats PainReform on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

