Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.70. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,220.88% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
