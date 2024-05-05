Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 232,690 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.70. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,220.88% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

