Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Amdocs worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,428,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 899,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,005,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

