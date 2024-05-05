Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) versus Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Head to Head Analysis

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 6 15 0 2.71 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva currently has a consensus target price of $63.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corteva is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 3.32% 6.68% 3.92% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Risk & Volatility

Corteva has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $16.83 billion 2.37 $735.00 million $0.79 72.35 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.30 -$130,000.00 $0.01 74.07

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International. Corteva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corteva beats Grown Rogue International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

