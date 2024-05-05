Gary Guidry Buys 490 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,258.10 ($5,348.70).
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
GTE stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,383.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 381.01 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 657.50 ($8.26).
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
