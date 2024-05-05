Gary Guidry Buys 490 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) insider Gary Guidry purchased 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 869 ($10.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,258.10 ($5,348.70).

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £212.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,383.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 381.01 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 657.50 ($8.26).

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

