Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) & Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Head to Head Comparison

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.0% of Southland shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shimmick and Southland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Shimmick currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.78%. Southland has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.81%. Given Shimmick’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Southland.

This table compares Shimmick and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimmick and Southland’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $632.81 million 0.15 -$2.55 million N/A N/A Southland $1.16 billion 0.18 -$19.25 million ($0.42) -10.33

Shimmick has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southland.

Summary

Shimmick beats Southland on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Southland

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

