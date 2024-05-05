Murray Steele Buys 2,511 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,230.39 ($1,545.52).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 3.2 %

LON:OAP3 opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,215.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.03. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Octopus Apollo VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

