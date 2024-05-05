IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $42.18 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

