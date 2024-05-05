Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

ACLS opened at $111.45 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

