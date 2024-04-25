First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,985,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FTCS stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.