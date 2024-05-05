CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $72.17 on Friday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

