J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $329.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.