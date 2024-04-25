FTAI Aviation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,084 call options on the company. This is an increase of 199% compared to the average volume of 2,035 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 16.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $74.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
