Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Reduced by Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Stantec has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,671,000 after buying an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,552,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,078,000 after buying an additional 142,842 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,704,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,579,000 after buying an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,514,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

