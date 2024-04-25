Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 214.27 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after acquiring an additional 593,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,000,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,170 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

