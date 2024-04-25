Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CG opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

