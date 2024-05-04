Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Powell Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $197.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Powell Industries by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

