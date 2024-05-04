Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 26.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Donaldson by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

