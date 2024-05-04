FY2025 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Zacks Research

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

JBT stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

