Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

