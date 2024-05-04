Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Putnam BDC Income ETF worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PBDC opened at $34.10 on Friday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

