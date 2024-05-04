Cwm LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,436,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,798 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 78.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 703,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after buying an additional 308,479 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 622,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 276,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,316,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,558,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLF stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

