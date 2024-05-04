Parth Mehrotra Sells 12,219 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRVA opened at $18.74 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

