Signaturefd LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 19.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.3 %

MMI stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.20. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is -56.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John David Parker sold 9,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $318,976.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,304.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

