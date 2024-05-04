Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $28.35 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

