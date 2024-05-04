Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,739,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

