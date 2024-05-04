Tyler J. Wilcox Sells 8,621 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.
Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Peoples Bancorp Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.
