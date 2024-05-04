Tyler J. Wilcox Sells 8,621 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $250,095.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,101.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 214.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.