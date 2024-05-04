Mizuho Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $115.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.