International Petroleum Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Petroleum in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$270.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million.

