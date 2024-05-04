Leidos Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.69 Per Share (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $8.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.84. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $141.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Leidos by 292.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

