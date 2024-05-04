National Bank Financial Weighs in on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.
Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.1 %
GBNXF opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.94.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
