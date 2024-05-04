Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $915,000. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

