National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.3 %

GIL opened at C$45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$52.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.