Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.16.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,429 shares of company stock valued at $629,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

