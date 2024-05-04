The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CG opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

