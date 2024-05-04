Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

