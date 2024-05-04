HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

