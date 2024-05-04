Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.50

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.44 ($0.23). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 17.65 ($0.22), with a volume of 61 shares changing hands.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.99. The company has a market cap of £46.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a €0.21 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Glanbia’s payout ratio is presently 2,916.67%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

