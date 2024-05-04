Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after purchasing an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.