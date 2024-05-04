GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
GoPro Stock Performance
Shares of GPRO opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. GoPro has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $287.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.50.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
