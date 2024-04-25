Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of GL stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

