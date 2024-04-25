Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

Shares of MANH opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.06. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $152.32 and a one year high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 87.22% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. CWM LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

